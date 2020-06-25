Matador Meggings Had a Fantastic First Half in the Business, Redefining Men's Leggings
June 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMiami, FL – After launching in December 2019, Matador Meggings has just completed its first half in the men's leggings business, exceeding all expectations. Statistics show great indicators of success, especially for repeat business and customer satisfaction. Approximately 70% of customers returned to buy a second pair of meggings within the same month. Very few made returns due to not being satisfied with the product, with a return rate of less than 1%.
Customer feedback was also excellent. With more than 600 reviews, Matador Meggings earned an overall rating of 4.9, and customers expressed high levels of satisfaction. Former "leggings avoiders" credit Matador Meggings for their change of heart, citing the quality fabrics, functional features, groin-concealing design, and empowering "leggings for all" message.
Matador Meggings' success has validated its mission. Referring to customers and fans, founder Valentine Aseyo said "[they] have confirmed my suspicion that I wasn't the only one looking for a really good pair of leggings designed specifically for men's anatomy."
Plans for the second half are already underway, starting with the recent launch of wholesale buying for boutiques and department stores. In the coming months, they plan to expand into the EU, with a goal of 10 or more countries by the end of the year.
The company will also launch a brand-new, game-changing collection this July, featuring a higher back rise, ankle length (for calf support), inner drawstring, improved stitching for durability, and 20 new color options.
For more information about Matador Meggings' pioneering apparel and vision, visit https://matadormeggings.com/pages/faq
About Matador Meggings
Matador Meggings is making waves in the men's fashion industry with innovative leggings designed specifically for men's anatomy. The Miami-based retailer offers bold, eye-catching men's leggings made with sweat-wicking performance fabrics. Matador Meggings also have unique functional details, like a towel/shirt loop, zippered valuables pocket, and a molded crotch insert to prevent visible penis line (VPL).
