ProSites' PracticeMojo Introduces Online Patient Forms and Phone Call Integration to Enhance Dental Patient Engagement
June 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsTemecula, CA – June 24, 2020 -ProSites' PracticeMojo, an automated patient reminder, recall and patient communications platform has launched new integrated features to help dentists better communicate with their patients and improve office efficiency.
The solution comes at a pivotal time for dental practices, who must incorporate digital solutions to care for patients and protect patients and staff. PracticeMojo's new Managed Plan allows dentists to provide patients with HIPAA compliant online patient forms and COVID-19 questionnaire - to eliminate the need for patients to complete in the waiting room. Additionally, PracticeMojo Managed includes phone call integration, so dental staff can see important information about a patient when they call. This saves time for the office and improves the patient experience.
"The PracticeMojo Managed Plan allows dentists to care for their patients virtually while protecting the safety of patients and staff post COVID-19. " said ProSites VP of Products, Keith Washington. "We are excited to be able to offer this comprehensive technology solution for dental professionals that are looking for ways to streamline their communications and enhance their patient experience."
The new PracticeMojo Managed solution provides the ultimate in automated patient communication. Patients can receive appointment reminders and recalls in the format of their choice including emails, text messages, automated phone reminders, and even postcards. And now, practices can also have their patients complete all required patient forms before they come for their appointment including the COVID-19 questionnaire.
This solution provides benefits for dental patients and office staff alike. Patients will enjoy a more personalized experience and dental staff will be able to save time by streamlining communications without sacrificing customer service.
About ProSites
ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions that help dental professionals achieve measurable practice growth. Their comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications and pay-per-click solutions. ProSites is trusted by over 7,000 dental, medical and professional practices and endorsed by 14 state dental associations. To learn more about ProSites' PracticeMojo visit www.PracticeMojo.com or call (888) 932-3644.
Contact Information
Mike Ward
ProSites
Contact Us
Mike Ward
ProSites
Contact Us
Email ProSites
Attachments