Columbia, MO Author Publishes Book on Libya
June 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Libyan Crisis: Legitimacy that Recognizes the Political Work, a new book by Ramzi Halim Mavrakis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Libyan Crisis: Legitimacy that Recognizes the Political Work offers solutions to the existing problems that are facing the State of Libya during the time of its political crisis and economic stagnation. The author believes that the ultimate prosperity for the country of Libya is not based on the individuals or group expertise but rather on collective efforts of all Libyans inside and outside the country.
The Libyan Slogan of success will be lifted as high as the sky above us all "From each according to our ability to each according to our social success in one nation."
About the Author
Ramzi Halim Mavrakis is a businessman in Columbia, Missouri. He has written many articles in English, Arabic, and Italian languages that have been published on the Libya Political & Economics Organization website. Mavrakis has also written two books on Libyan economics and politics. Through the Political & Economics Organization, he has dedicated himself to the success, prosperity and development of Libya socially, politically and economically.
The Libyan Crisis: Legitimacy that Recognizes the Political Work is a 220-page hardcover with dust jacket with a retail price of $35.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6226-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
