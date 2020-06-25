Three from Alva & Shuttleworth Named to Super Lawyers Annual List of Top Attorneys
June 25, 2020 – The law firm of Alva & Shuttleworth, LLC is proud to announce that three of its attorneys – Daniel-Paul Alva, Brad V. Shuttleworth and David A. Moscow – are among the top Pennsylvania and Delaware attorneys listed in the 2020 issue of Super Lawyers Magazine. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented, multi-phase selection process includes peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluation before just 5% of candidates are named Super Lawyers and 2.5% are selected as Rising Stars each year. Alva and Shuttleworth were chosen as 2020 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers in the Criminal Defense category, while Moscow was selected as a 2020 Pennsylvania Rising Star in the Criminal Defense area of practice.
"We are deeply honored that three of our attorneys were selected for this prestigious publication. The fact that they were chosen by our peers makes it even more special. This is another exciting milestone in the history of our firm as we continue to fight zealously for the rights of clients in the Philadelphia metro area," said Moscow.
Since 1987, Alva & Shuttleworth has taken on some of the toughest cases in Philadelphia and established itself as a leader in the legal community of Pennsylvania. With locations on Locust Street in Center City and West Chester, the practice focuses exclusively on criminal defense and personal injury cases.
Alva & Shuttleworth prides itself on taking the tough, complicated cases and providing prepared, aggressive attorneys to advocate on their client's behalf. The firm is known for not backing down from conflicts with big insurance companies or large corporations and has a wealth of experience representing clients accused of a wide variety of criminal offenses and a strong background in personal injury law.
To set up a consultation regarding a criminal or personal injury matter, please call 215-665-1695 or fill out the online form at AlvaFirm.com.
