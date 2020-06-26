Kingston, NH Author Publishes Memoir of Surviving Abuse
June 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am a Man of God…Who Will Believe You?: A Survivor's Story, a new book by Wayne Raymond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Am a Man of God…Who Will Believe You? is Wayne Raymond's testimony of how his life was affected and the transformation he went through because of being abused by a priest.
Telling his story purely from the heart, Wayne doesn't hold back on how he felt, how it affected him, and how he was able to overcome. Even though many instances similar to his have taken place, to bring it out in the open, we as a society fail to recognize that it still happens today. He hopes that he can help prevent someone from going through what he had to endure, to let them know that there are people who will help and believe them.
About the Author
Wayne Raymond served for eight years in the Army. His hobbies include snowmobiling and he is an auto racing mechanic. He lives in Kingston, NH.
I Am a Man of God…Who Will Believe You?: A Survivor's Story is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2219-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
