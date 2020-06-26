Norwich, CT Author Publishes Historical Fiction
White Gloves: A Novel, a new book by Karen Warfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
White Gloves by author Karen Warfield is an historical fiction piece with themes of mystery, intrigue, deception, and redemption throughout. Edwina Wojneck, a poor girl living with her family in a small house, always felt there was more to life than washing clothes and being belittled by her Mummy. Her beautiful and glamorous Aunt Vi gives her a taste of the finer things in life before Edwina is whisked off to a new "station" – a maid in Rochurst Manor. The staff there shares with her the strange and disturbing past of Master Rochurst, and the tragic present circumstances of the ladies of the house. Edwina discovers more than she bargained for in this rich and captivating story, both about herself and the family Rochurst.
Karen Warfield is a founding member of the Norwich (Connecticut) Historical Society and served on its Board of Directors several years. A U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Southern Illinois University, she spent nearly twenty years as a civilian with the Department of Defense before returning to the private sector. She was Associate Editor for The 9-Mile Square, published by Bill Stanley, on behalf of the Norwich Historical Society. The 9-Mile Square received "The Betty Linsley Award" in 2006 for historical writing. Karen and her husband, David, reside in the historic Captain Walter Lester home in Norwich.
White Gloves: A Novel is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2172-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
