Dobbs Ferry, NY Author Publishes Teaching Book
June 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Computer Classroom: Student Workbook, Keepin' it Simple, a new book by Wendy E. Todoric, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author Wendy E. Todoric understands the importance of simplicity when it comes to teaching a student technology. This workbook, The Computer Classroom: Student Workbook, Keepin' it Simple, simplifies the Computer Classroom experience with assignments that can be done on the computer or at a computer workstation in a workbook. The assignments are easy to understand and can be completed in a reasonable class time-frame where a student can feel proud of his or her work with a sense of accomplishment and success! Who doesn't want that? Keepin' It Simple is the way to go for students of all ages and abilities!
So stop overwhelming students by bombarding them with text and info…
Keep it simple!
About the Author
Wendy E. Todoric has a lifelong love of teaching. She has been a computer and business teacher in the computer classroom for over a decade, and continues to perfect her profession by sharing her knowledge and resources.
The Computer Classroom: Student Workbook, Keepin' it Simple is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0324-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
