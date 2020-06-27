Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove, Jazz, and God Above, a new book by Carol Spruill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Love, Jazz, and God Above tells the story of a brilliant white pony named Love who has knowledge of God's powerful love. Jazz is a shiny black little car who is eager to learn about God. God above is the inspiration for this story and who it is all about.
Love and Jazz meet in a small town called Justpassinthruville and this is where their admiration for each other, and their journey, begins. They form friendships with some of God's creations as they travel down country roads. They meet a blessed boy named Karmelo, an adorable grandma, and a tiny, chatty bird named Scarlet. At the end of their tale, you'll find yourself wanting to adventure more with Love, Jazz, and God Above!
About the Author
Carol Spruill, 78, enjoys painting and drawing as much as she enjoys writing. She likes to cook for her family and friends and is thrilled that they appreciate her cooking. Spruill resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia in a housing for seniors. She feels truly blessed to do volunteer work for her community as well. She has been transformed by the renewing of her mind and is a new person in Christ, with many testimonies of God's goodness. Her family consists of a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Love, Jazz, and God Above is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0322-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
