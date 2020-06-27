Orland, CA Author Publishes Christmas Poetry
June 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Real Meaning of Christmas, a new book by Reginald (Regg) Keyawa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1822, Clement Clarke Moore, an Episcopal minister, wrote a long Christmas poem entitled An Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas, more popularly known as 'Twas the Night before Christmas. Good, bad, or otherwise, Christmas has become more about Santa Claus and less about its true meaning, the Birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ. The Real Meaning of Christmas shows a man starting out as Santa Claus, worshipping the Christ Child, and leaving as St. Nicholas.
About the Author
Reginald (Regg) Keyawa was born in 1939 in Chico, California, and schooled at Notre Dame Parochial, Chico Junior and Senior high schools, and Chico State College. He worked for nine years as a farm laborer, box boy, bookkeeper, and manager; thirty years as a self-employed general engineering contractor; and twenty-three years as a self-employed gentleman farmer.
Keyawa's hobbies include flying planes, golf, building and flying model airplanes, and enjoying live theater. He and his wife Dorothy, now residing in Orland, California, enjoy two children, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.
The Real Meaning of Christmas is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0297-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
