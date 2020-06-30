The Undercroft Launches UC Baseline Cybersecurity Training With Real-World Experience
June 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsTampa, FL – June 30th, 2020 – The Undercroft, a cybersecurity guild, development center, and workforce development company announced the launch of UC Baseline, a new training series. Courses begin on July 20th and will be limited to a maximum of twenty students.
The UC Baseline Program consists of six modular courses designed to build a solid foundation that allows participants to grow personally and professionally in the cybersecurity field. The classes are presented in a sequence that provides a comprehensive cybersecurity foundation, or students can take individual courses to fill knowledge and skill gaps. Each class module aligns with the highest skill demands from hiring organizations and addresses the greatest areas of risk organizations face relative to COVID-19 and beyond. UC Baseline courses move beyond the traditional classroom with numerous labs and hands-on sessions.
"Employers are faced with massive cybersecurity challenges and over 3.6 million cybersecurity jobs unfilled today. These roles are unfilled because there are not enough properly skilled cyber professionals", said Joy Randels, Chairman of the Board at The Undercroft. To meet the need for real-world experience businesses demand today, the UC Baseline Program is developed and delivered by Undercroft Guild Members from both the public and private sectors, and are subject matter experts in their field with decades of experience.
Organizations around the world are experiencing great difficulty in finding qualified candidates to fill skilled cybersecurity or cyber-enabled roles. With heightened concerns over a recession and spikes in unemployment rates, the cybersecurity is one industry that continues to grow and offer a highly prosperous career with new jobs created daily.
Adam Sheffield, Undercroft CEO added, "Training content is based on challenges encountered daily in real-world situations and designed to keep pace with the everchanging threat landscape UC Baseline will receive regular updates from our hundreds of guild members operating daily in virtually every industry." Sheffield continued, "While high-quality talent is essential, there is also a tremendous opportunity for businesses to cross-skill or upskill current team members."
To assist businesses and individuals during these uncertain times, The Undercroft is offering UC Baseline at a highly discounted price for this series only including an additional discount for attending the entire program.
Classes will be held in person at The Undercroft's training center in Ybor City with appropriate safety measures and social distancing. Future courses will offer the ability to attend classes through a blended model if needed.
For more information on UC Baseline or to register for classes, please visit: https://www.theundercroft.net/baseline
About the Undercroft
The Undercroft is a member-driven cybersecurity guild and capability development center designed to combat one of the world's greatest threats. We bring together an international community of corporations, startups, investors, and talent to foster collaboration and innovation in the growing cybersecurity ecosystem. Located in historic Ybor City, FL, we offer secure workspace, tailored resources, and security-focused programming for individuals and organizations that seek to grow and advance cybersecurity tools and tradecraft, secure innovation, and national security. To learn more about our work and initiatives, please visit us at www.theundercroft.net or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
