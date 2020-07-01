Honolulu, HI Author Publishes Children's Book
July 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Luca the Dog, a new book by Anna Kalabukhova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a book for children and dog-lovers created by a dog-loving child. It's a reminder that home is where you make it and that it's possible to wander the world peacefully when you're not alone in doing it. So whether you're feeling a little homesick yourself or would like to see the world through the eyes of a dog, follow Luca the dog's adventures through snow and sea and desert to see where one's concept of home can truly be found.
About the Author
Anna Kalabukhova wrote and illustrated this book when she was fifteen years old. It was originally intended for a school project in creative writing, but, as always when it comes to any form or writing or artistry, she outdid herself. Anna was inspired from her travels as an aspiring tennis professional and of course by her dog, Lusha, who she used as a model for Luca. Anna can still be found playing tennis in different places around the world while obsessing over pictures of her dog on her phone.
The Adventures of Luca the Dog is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0386-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us