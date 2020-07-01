Beaver, PA Author Publishes Non-Fiction Book!
July 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Family Money Farm: The CFO Project, a new book by Thomas W. Young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Tom Young lays out a solid approach for all of us. Many authors can write but Tom writes and thinks along with the reader. This is a must read."
- Jody, BOO YAA! MMP
"With being a Former Congressman I have met Tom over the year through the people I work with. I have found that he has a great way of thinking about money, how to manage it and shows you that what he says can be mathematically proven. He is a man that can make anyone understand the way you can make your money work better for you. He is someone that is above the rest and I feel that this book will be a great read and will help anyone get ahead in their life if they just listen and do what he tells them to do."
-The Honorable Bob McEwen
About the Author
Thomas W. Young is a lifetime resident of Western, PA and has a wife, Thresa and one daughter Sarah. Tom started in the financial services industry in 1976, and is the founder and President of 1st Consultants, Inc. Tom is a Financial Professional, a published author, professional speaker and a radio personality. Tom earned the 2010 Beaver County Times Best of the Valley Readers' Choice Award for best Financial Planner. He has been recognized by Pittsburgh Magazine as a Top-Scoring Wealth Manager. Tom has also earned several professional designations such as Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Registered Financial Consultant (RFC). Tom provides clients with solutions that address multiple financial goals simultaneously: Becoming Debt free, paying for college, home ownership, retirement income, and lifestyle. He is a member of the National Ethics Bureau, Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, and the Beaver Area Chamber of Commerce. Member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom has received The Award for Community Service from Rochester Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017 from the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce. Tom is a 28-yearmember of the prestigious "MDRT" (Million Dollar Round Table), Tom spoke at the MDRT meeting in Philadelphia, PA (2013), Toronto, Ontario Canada (2014) and New Orleans, LA (2015). He has earned Court of the Table and Top of the Table. Million Dollar Round Table's is an exclusive forum for the world's most successful life insurance and financial services professionals.
Tom is also a Certified Life Coach and Certified as a Human Behavior Consultant. Tom is a charter member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors as well as a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals.
The Family Money Farm: The CFO Project is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0249-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
