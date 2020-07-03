Richmond, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book
July 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment Newsand then the HOLY SPIRIT said…, a new book by Reverend J. Seward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Reverend J. Seward had been developing a Prayer Language, a word or two at the time and then the HOLY SPIRIT began speaking through her in a nursing home in Wharton, Texas. While visiting with a woman that day, she suddenly took both of hands of a resident and began speaking to her in words they had to explain to her afterward.
The collection in this book was the next occurrence. Rev. Seward is now at the stage where she opens her notebook with her pen in hand and waits. In a few moments, the messages begin to spill out onto the pages, often as many as six at once.
The title of this book should explain everything: and then the HOLY SPIRIT said… is exactly what you hold in your hands. None of these sentences are her words or thoughts. These words are directly from the HOLY SPIRIT.
At times, this reads as a daily devotional, at times it harkens to spiritual songs. At all times, however, and then the HOLY SPIRIT said… is a must read for everyone.
About the Author
Reverend J. Seward is a great-grandmother, living in a small town in southwestern Texas. She has been enlisted as a Prayer Warrior, an Evangelist, and a Ghost Writer for the HOLY GHOST.
and then the HOLY SPIRIT said… is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4399-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
