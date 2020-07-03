Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
A group of mice realized the extreme dangers of living in the forest and foraging for themselves. They were unprotected and exposed to predators, so they chose to find a place to live that would protect them, not only from predators but from the harshness of nature.
Soon, Strubel and his friends discovered a petrified hollow log with crystals embedded into the top allowing warm sunlight to shine through and established the Village of Strawberry. They learned to care for each other and their village prospered.
Then after a while, for no reason anyone was aware of, the village started to fail and rules were being ignored. Their main food source, the wild strawberry gardens, was dying from lack of care.
Strubel knew he needed to show the villagers that the things one loves the most, but fails to take care of, would soon be lost. Secretly, Strubel took charge and deliberately made things worse. It was a hard lesson to teach and to learn but learn they did and the experience and trials they had would never be forgotten.
About the Author
Judith A. Skinner lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was in real estate for twenty years. It was in this field that she was exposed to numerous life stories. People came to her, often anxious to buy their first home, were sometimes met with failure because they had not made the effort to plan for the future. This is where the idea for a children's book was born. It is a life lesson which should be taught early in life.
Judith is active in her church and sings in the choir. Oil painting, playing the piano and enjoying her family keeps her busy, but writing is her most important and exciting challenge as many life adventures are waiting to be told.
Strubel and the Village of Strawberry is an 82-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6835-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
