Skyline Ziplines Announces Completion of Two Major Zipline Projects
July 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSkyline Ziplines is pleased to announce the completion of two major zipline projects for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines in the Bahamas (Perfect Day Coco Cay) and The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
About Skyline Ziplines - Skyline Ziplines is a professional zipline course builder that designs, engineers, and operates world-class ziplines, giant swings, suspension bridges, and challenge towers around the globe. The company originated with its first zipline built at a popular mountain resort in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.
Since that time, Skyline Ziplines has grown and expanded with over 500,000 feet of zipline cables strung all around the world. Thanks to the company's skyTECH System, it offers some of the fastest zipline speeds, beyond 75 mph (120 km/h) and with their advanced braking technologies, riders come to a halt smoothly, and safely.
Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines: Perfect Day Coco Cay - After having retrofitted Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Zipline in Labadee it was clear that Skyline had the resources and technical expertise to deal with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines demands while providing tips and tricks that would increase their throughput while minimizing costs and maximizing efficiencies and profit.
The site Skyline built for Royal Caribbean in the Bahamas (Perfect Day Coco Cay) was one that required engineered elevations while maximizing space and minimizing footprint throughout the island. With only 125 acres at their disposal, RCCL wanted to maximize space and attractions for their guests. One way that Skyline met the demands of RCCL was by raising all landing platforms above ground and interconnecting each of the following segments. This allowed Skyline to cut the Ziplines footprint on the island in half while maximizing the space, increasing revenue per square foot.
Once Skyline had a layout that all parties were happy with, working through the logistics of building on a tropical island would be the next challenge. From the start it was understood that the logistics would be a persistent issue due to the remoteness of the site. Because of this, all product, tools, and machinery had to be assembled prior to transportation and shipped in a 40' container months prior to building the site.
After 3 hot months on the beautiful island of Coco Cay in the Bahamas, the zipline was completed and ready for take off.
The LINQ Hotel & Casino - This zipline project was a feat of engineering, being built from the top of The LINQ Hotel & Casino, over The LINQ Promenade, and ending near the High Roller Observation Ferris-Wheel. The system is a total of 10 lines wide so people can zipline simultaneously over the Promenade. Allowing their guests to choose between three different zipline experiences where they can fly seated, prone like a superhero, or facing backwards.
With the LINQ being one of the most expensive zip lines ever to be built at $20 Million; there were a lot of moving parts and different parties involved with the project. This caused some significant bottlenecks requiring some creative thinking and coordination between the different teams on site to ensure a timely installation.
Throughout this build, there were several obstacles along the way. Due to the urban setting, it was difficult for the all parties to complete the necessary work while remaining safe and following all local guidelines from the state. The zipline cables had to be rigged during early hours between 3:00AM and 7:00AM to mitigate risk and exposure to the public.
While there were many obstacles to overcome, and deadlines to meet, Skyline was able to perform all outlined work and get the site operational on schedule.
Both projects required months of planning and design to ensure the delivery of the best zipline experiences for guests at all locations. During the build, Skyline Ziplines' staff was on hand to ensure the installation was completed correctly and met the highest safety standards
Contact Skyline - For further information about Skyline Ziplines, their site discovery, site design, engineer, fabrication, construction, installation, training, and operations services, please feel free to visit the official website at www.skylineziplines.ca or contact a representative call (604) 905-4149.
Contact Information
Skyline Ziplines
Skyline Ziplines
(604) 905-4149
Contact Us
Skyline Ziplines
Skyline Ziplines
(604) 905-4149
Contact Us