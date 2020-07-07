PA File Sight: How It Monitors Work-from-Home File Access
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOlathe, KS – Power Admin's system-monitoring software PA File Sight is the tool that companies need to maintain HIPAA and PCI compliance while accommodating the work requirements of off-site employees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work-at-home employment arrangements have become more attractive than ever, and many businesses are responding to the crisis by allowing personnel to perform their duties remotely. However, there is widespread concern over the safety of sensitive company files that are being accessed offsite. Companies seeking to establish effective data-breach detection measures can turn to PA File Sight, which enables managers to track who is accessing files, and when.
With PA File Sight, managers have easy access to many types of auditing data. They can determine when a file was deleted, and by whom; when a log file was modified; who is reading a particular file; when a new file is created, moved, or renamed; and the IP address of the computer that was used to carry out any of these activities. If a violation is detected, PA File Sight can transmit a real-time security alert (multiple notification options are available). The software has virtually no impact on system performance, and monitoring data remains on the company's servers and infrastructure at all times.
For additional security, Power Admin's File Sight Endpoint can be installed on end-user computers to detect access events that PA File Sight, as a server-based software, cannot perceive, such as whether a file is being copied without authorization. Endpoint is even capable of blocking USB/external drives from accepting non-whitelisted discs and devices.
PA File Sight is compliant with many nationally enforced data-security regulations, such as the PCI DSS (10.5.5, 11.5, 12.9.5), Sarbanes-Oxley (DS5.5), HIPAA (164.312(b)), and FISMA (AC-19, CP-9, SI-1, SI-7).
PA File Sight is offered in three licensing tiers: Lite, Ultra, and Corporate Ultra, all of which come with a one-year Support and Maintenance Agreement. Subscription pricing is also available.
For more information about PA File Sight or the other breach-detection tools from Power Admin, please visit the company's website at https://www.poweradmin.com.
About Power Admin
Founded in 2002, Power Admin manufactures professional-grade system-monitoring products that are used by organizations across a wide range of industries, from the legal sector to the technological field, including many Fortune 500 companies. Power Admin is a privately held company based in the Kansas City area.
Contact Information
Power Admin
Power Admin
1-800-401-2239
Contact Us
Power Admin
Power Admin
1-800-401-2239
Contact Us