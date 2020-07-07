Westminster, MD Author Publishes Novel
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJuly 7, 2020 - Knights of the Dragons: A Lost Tale from King Arthur's Time, a new book by Kevin Runyeon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being inspired by a hand-built by the author chess set, Kevin Runyeon makes an adventure come to life. With the true love story of Kern and Josephina, many stories unfold and intertwine. Being a lost knight of the round table, Kern comes across dragons, witches, and other classical fantasy challenges that show the untold story of King Arthur.
About the Author
Kevin Runyeon is from Carroll County, Maryland. He is a huge Star Wars fan and hopes to publish a fan art book or novel of his own. Runyon also loves his hometown teams.
Knights of the Dragons: A Lost Tale from King Arthur's Time is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0675-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
