HeatXtreme Releases New At-Home Fitness Programs During the COVID-19 Crisis
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsWoodbridge, VA – Specializing in customized gym fitness and weight loss programs, personalized meal plans, affordable exercise equipment, and nutritional supplements, HeatXtreme is excited to announce that it has released two new at-home fitness programs.
These programs have been carefully designed for getting fit from the safety and comfort of the home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs can be used by themselves or together for a complete workout and to help lose weight.
The first at-home program is called Home Fit and is the ultimate at-home workout program. It does not require any special equipment except for the person's body weight. Whether they are looking to burn fat, sculpt and tone, or just maintain their current fitness level, this is the program people need.
The second at-home program is called Legs, Core & More. It includes HeatXtreme's gliding slider discs, that are one of the smallest and most affordable pieces of exercise equipment available for at-home workouts. The discs help work the core and abs differently from other types of exercises.
Additionally, Legs, Core & More and Home Fit offer the individual a budget-friendly total body workout program at home using minimal space. Both programs are perfect for beginners to advanced levels to safely exercise from their homes. Furthermore, both programs are designed to get people, children, tweens, and teens up, moving around, and more active.
With many fitness centers still closed or in various stages of reopening, people need to remember COVID-19 is still being spread around. Rather than take the risks of going to the gym to work out and potentially get exposed to the coronavirus, it is safer to exercise at home.
What Is Needed for the At-Home Fitness Programs?
No fitness equipment is required or necessary for the Home Fit program. The Legs, Core & More program includes the slider discs. No other equipment is required or needed to get a total body workout.
Both programs offer 30-minute workouts that can be accessed from any smart device, computer, or wi-fi-enabled smart TV anytime. Each video in the programs walks people through a series of exercises each day.
People can repeat the same exercises or when they are up for more of a challenge they can move onto the next set of videos. For individuals with access to resistance bands, the Home Fit program also includes resistance band exercises. While resistance bands are not needed, they are available for sale from HeatXtreme in their online shop.
To further help people reach their weight loss and fitness goals, HeatXtreme is still offering its customized meal plans and nutritional supplements to help people learn how to eat healthier meals and snacks.
To learn more about HeatXtreme and their at-home fitness programs-Home Fit and Legs, Core & More-or customized meal plans, nutritional supplements, affordable exercise equipment or the Heat Challenge Program, please feel free to visit their official website at www.heatxtreme.com or contact a representative by phone at 571-285-4845 today!
About HeatXtreme
HeatXtreme helps people achieve their fitness goals by providing the support, guidance, and motivation they need. Each of their workout programs is designed for beginners to advanced levels and offers a wide range of exercises, accessible 24/7 from just about any smart device or computer.
They provide easy access to a wide range of fitness programs, muscle-building programs, weight loss programs, meal plans, nutritional supplements, and affordable fitness equipment. To further encourage people to reach their fitness and weight loss goals, HeatXtreme offers its Heat Challenge Programs, where participants can win up to $25,000 in cash.
Contact Information
Abdul Elidrissi
HeatXtreme
(703) 345-8311
