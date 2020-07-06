Micronutrient Combination Suppresses Cell 'Entry Door' For Coronavirus
July 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSan José, California: A research team from the Dr. Rath Research Institute led by Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki has demonstrated that a combination of specific micronutrients is able to significantly lower the number of receptors on human cells that are necessary for viral infection of the human body.
Ever since the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor was identified as the 'entry door' for coronaviruses to infect the human body, the race was on to 'close this door'. One group of researchers embarked on the search for a vaccine to raise antibodies in the patient's body that would be capable of blocking these 'doors'. Another group of researchers chose a more direct approach: they tried to find ways to decrease the number of viral 'doors' expressed by down-regulating their production at the level of DNA.
Now a team of researchers from the Dr. Rath Research Institute may have won this race. They convincingly demonstrated that a defined combination of micronutrients, composed of bioactive natural molecules, is able to significantly lower the expression of ACE2 receptors in cell types preferentially affected by the coronavirus, the lung (epithelial) cells and vascular (endothelial) cells.
Particularly significant is the fact that under stimulation with inflammatory signal molecules (cytokines) – a test setting mimicking clinical infections – ACE2 receptors expression was suppressed by 81%, leaving less than 20% of these viral 'entry doors' available.
Moreover, vitamins are essential for an optimum function of the immune system, enhancing production, migration, and microbial-killing capacity of defending leukocytes – facts that are documented in every leading textbook of biology and biochemistry. Such a broad spectrum of biological defense is a precondition for the prevention of future pandemics.
Effective immediately, there is now a safe and affordable strategy available to the people and governments of the world to help control the current pandemic and prevent future ones. Moreover, by implementing community gardening and nationwide agricultural cultivation of vitamin-rich fruits and vegetables, this approach may turn out to be a viable strategy for the long-term control of pandemics in the developing world.
The Dr. Rath Research Institute is part of a non-profit organization. It is willing to license its expertise free of charge to governments and public institutions worldwide.
Link to study:
https://www.jcmnh.org/effective-and-safe-global-public-health-strategy-to-fight-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Contact:
Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki
Email: info@dr-rath-foundation.org
Telephone: 800-624-2442
Contact Information
Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki
Dr. Rath Education Services BV
800-624-2442
Contact Us
Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki
Dr. Rath Education Services BV
800-624-2442
Contact Us