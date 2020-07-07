Victorville, CA Author Publishes Religious Book
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Church for 40 Years & Not Knowing God, a new book by Philip Guenaga, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Although there are many religions to learn about and many people who practice these different religions, do we truly know the difference between knowing about God and KNOWING God? With different examples from the bible presented by Philip Guenaga, this will provoke you to re-read the bible and realize that we may have been deceived, regardless of what faith you may belong to.
About the Author
After enduring abuse as a child, Philip Guenaga overcame these horrors by serving ten years in the army and giving his life to God when he was 17. Currently, he is retired and does voluntary work at a hospital.
In Church for 40 Years & Not Knowing God is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2314-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
