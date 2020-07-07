Fischer Identity Continues to Deliver On Schedule & On Budget In the Face of COVID-19
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsJuly 7, 2020 ¬– Naples, FL – As COVID-19 has taken a stranglehold of an entire world economy, now more than ever organizations need to rely upon their trusted partners to expand an existing Identity program or begin introducing efficiencies and cost saving measures that come with properly deployed Identity & Access Management solutions.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, Fischer Identity has successfully migrated eight customers off of expensive, unpredictable and unaffordable incumbent solutions with eight more planned over the next 30 days. Many of these customers have migrated into Fischer's Managed Identity Services™ platform-which not only provides enterprise, full-suite Identity Governance & Administration, but is complimented with a staff of highly trained and experienced Identity experts to manage, administrate and support the entire Identity stack, including Infrastructure, Self-Service IAM, Multi-Factor Authentication, Compliance & Recertification, Single Sign On, and Automated On Boarding & Off Boarding services.
"As the budgetary landscape begins to unfold for the remaining fiscal quarters and FY 2021, our customers can rely on us to deliver their projects on time, and on budget. Our fixed fee pricing model and predictable implementation methodology are more important now than ever before. While many of our competitors are trying to obtain the level of predictability required in these trying times, it is so nice to hear that so many of our customers are relying upon our fixed fee, with acceptance implementation model as a pillar of predictability in these uncertain times," Fischer Identity Chief Operating Officer, Dan Dagnall explains.
Dagnall goes on to describe the growing need of organizations for a more predictable, fixed-cost model, stating, "Fischer's Managed Identity Services™ Model is becoming more than a complimentary service to our cloud and on-premise customers, it is becoming a necessity due to budgetary constraints and the digital transformation every organization is now forced to focus on. With our model, our customers can let us handle their Identity program, and they can focus on the other pillars of transitioning their operation."
Fischer Identity is defining Identity and Governance Administration for Higher Education. Fischer's IGA solution is a mature, fully integrated and configurable solution providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On-Premise, IaaS, SaaS, Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer's managed services offerings provide clients with a sustainable solution infrastructure allowing the organization to leverage resources focusing on their strategic direction. Fischer integrates with Ellucian's Banner and Colleague solutions and is the only Identity Management solutions provider to be recognized as an Ethos Certified Partner. Fischer engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
