Fischer Identity is a Platinum Sponsor of EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity Program
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsJuly 7, 2020 – Naples, FL – Fischer Identity, the leading provider of Identity Governance and Administration for Higher Education announced today their Platinum Sponsorship of the EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity Program. Information Security Strategy and Data Privacy continue to be top priorities for the EDUCAUSE Community, this year taking the number one and two spots in their Top Ten IT Issues report. Fischer is pleased to be an active participant in the Cybersecurity Program providing thought leadership experience to the Higher Education community.
"EDUCAUSE continues to promote exemplary IT standards for Higher Education, and Fischer Identity is pleased to sponsor the new Cybersecurity Program. Fischer and EDUCAUSE share the same philosophy – to enable and advance Higher Education through the use of relevant, accessible, and affordable Information Technology."
– Andrew Sroka, President & CEO, Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity brings to the EDUCAUSE Program its vast knowledge of the Higher Education IGA priorities and best practices. Fischer will be actively participating in multiple facets of the Cybersecurity Program. Fischer's executive team will be involved with the EDUCAUSE Horizon Report–Information Security Edition, along with the Higher Education Information Security Community Advisory Committee (HEISC). Additionally, Fischer will provide best practice articles for the Security Matters Blog.
"Now more than ever we all need to support each other, Fischer Identity has long been a friend of the EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity Program. I'm excited about the knowledge and insight they bring to our community."
– Brian Kelly, Cybersecurity Program Director, EDUCAUSE
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity is defining Identity and Governance Administration for Higher Education. Fischer's IGA solution is a mature, fully integrated and configurable solution providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On-Premise, IaaS, SaaS, Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer's managed services offerings provide clients with a sustainable solution infrastructure allowing the organization to leverage resources focusing on their strategic direction. Fischer engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
About EDUCAUSE
EDUCAUSE is a nonprofit association that helps higher education elevate the impact of IT. Being a part of EDUCAUSE means being part of a community of higher education professionals from over 2,300 organizations. Here you will find a thriving community of over 100,000 individuals at member organizations in approximately 50 countries-the largest community of IT leaders and professionals committed to advancing higher education.
EDUCAUSE members include IT leaders and professionals, teaching and learning professionals, academic leaders, and campus executives at U.S. and international institutions. Members also include industry influencers from corporations, associations, and organizations serving the higher education community.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Email Fischer Identity
Attachments