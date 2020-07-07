True North Log Homes Strengthens Their Leadership Team
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBracebridge, ON — What started as a family business has grown into one of the most respected technology and quality leaders in the North American log home industry. Now, True North Log Homes has bolstered its leadership team as part of their technology development and sales growth activities.
The team at True North Log Homes is excited to announce the addition of Ivan Gissing, P. Eng. as the company's General Manager, as well as Greg Archer stepping into the Vice President of Operations role.
Archer brings 22 years of experience in the high performance OEM automotive manufacturing, working for such companies as, Magna International, and Hanon Systems. He was brought in to streamline and improve internal processes and automate our facility to prepare for our exponential growth strategy and plan.
Meanwhile, Gissing has served as a General Manager for both Canadian and European manufacturers such as Horizon Plastics, Sterling Batteries (Harper Detroit Diesel), Norsat International and Varta GmbH. Ivan was brought in to execute on our growth strategy into the commercial sector, establish B2B partnerships, and increase our B2C and product offering exponentially in North America and Europe.
"I'm very much interested in helping companies take their innovative ideas, technology and recognizing the value proposition creating both growth for the company and positive impact on the customers" said Gissing.
"I've spearheaded several product development/market launch projects for German, Italian and Canadian companies that have something innovative or unique, technology-wise. They want to see the commercial reward and take the place in the market they deserve based on their value proposition or the problem they solve."
True North Log Homes has grown significantly over the years as a company, and they're excited to take their brand even further with Archer and Gissing leading an aggressive product innovation and growth strategy in both Canada and into the US market.
About True North Log Homes
True North Log Homes manufactures the best-engineered log homes in the world-homes of exceptional quality, beauty, and durability. The True North Log Homes story is one of technical innovation, hard work, and a steadfast commitment to becoming the undisputed leader in the construction of high-quality log homes.
Our patented systems are widely acclaimed in the log home industry. Our log homes can be found in Great Britain, Ireland, Continental Europe, Mexico, Korea, Bahamas, Japan, across the U.S.A., including Alaska, and Canada.
