Good Green Earth Cultivates Their Own Impressive Growth
July 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON - Becoming the go-to for serious growers has helped Good Green Earth experience their own rapid growth.
Thanks to signature products like Bokashi Pro–Gro™, My Good Green Earth's Founder and CEO, Gary Crowell is proud to announce that they have doubled their sales, year-over-year, with no signs of slowing down.
"Things are definitely growing in the Canadian market exponentially. We've been able to get some more traction in BC and we've kind of nailed it in Ontario," said Crowel.
The company's growth has really been pushed by three main factors. The first of which is earning industry certification from the California Agriculture Department Approval of Soil Fertilizer (CDFA), as well as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
"This allows us to check off all the boxes with Health Canada for licensed cannabis producers or food growers to use our product. So that was huge for us."
Crowel also added that the second thing pushing their growth forward has been the tremendous work done by Green Planet Wholesale, their exclusive distributor.
"We love working with My Good Green Earth and our buyers love Bokashi Pro–Gro," said Mark Walman, COO of Green Planet. "This is an amazing product that gives you healthier plants with increased nutrient density, with more flavour, colour, and yield."
The third pillar of their success, according to Crowel, has been good old-fashioned relationship building through face-to-face meetings.
"My specialty is getting out there and talking to the retailers. Talking to the growers, the LPs and the craft growers," said Crowel.
"I am passionate and honest about what I do and I really stand behind our products. It's just a feel-good product. So I get very excited about being able to go out and spread the word."
-30-
About My Good Green Earth
My Good Green Earth shares your desire to nurture strong and healthy growth in our gardens and in our communities.
We are passionate about creating products that allow you to make a positive and sustainable choice for growing.
Our mission is to improve the quality of gardening practices through research and innovation. This can only be done by developing products that are natural, organic and free from toxins and pesticides. Gardeners like you deserve the knowledge, tools and ability to revitalize your soil and maximize your plants' full potential.
About Green Planet Wholesale
Green Planet Wholesale Ltd. is a British Columbia based company specializing in the wholesale distribution of quality impact products for the indoor gardening, hydroponic, and hobby greenhouse market.
With over 20 years of experience in the hydroponics industry, we are now leveraging those years to save growers both time and money.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Good Green Earth
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Good Green Earth
Contact Us
Email Good Green Earth
Attachments