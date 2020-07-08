Burnham, IL Author Publishes Spiritual Leadership Book
July 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHoreb: The Mountain of God, a new book by Jessica M. Sutton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Horeb: The Mountain of God is a pragmatic, contemporary approach to spiritual leadership in today's trying times. Steeped in biblical wisdom, this treatise illustrates the very real consequences of ignoring the word of God, and the correct ways to open yourself to that message. While aimed to encourage aspiring young Christian leaders and leaders of age to spiritually fight back, this book is accessible to all seekers of righteousness, no matter what their age or ability.
About the Author
Jessica M. Sutton is a deeply devoted follower of her faith who was inspired to write a practical guide for Christian leadership. She is certain that this message will serve all communities with finding their calling in God.
Horeb: The Mountain of God is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5663-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
