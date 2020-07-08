Columbus, OH Author Publishes Debut Novel
July 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrust, a new book by Elizabeth Holcombe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life has a crazy way of changing on us. Becoming friends with people who only want to use us, falling in love with someone our parents may not like, having our heart broken, and even getting hurt by our family. Who can we trust with our heart? When can we expect not to be hurt?
In Trust, we are reminded that, even in fairytales, someone gets hurt. You hardly ever meet someone who won't hurt you. It only happens once, and not everyone gets to experience that once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. But if and when you do, it's definitely worth the wait.
About the Author
Elizabeth Holcombe wrote Trust during her senior year of high school. She graduated from Centerville High School, where one of her English teachers helped her complete her story. Now she is twenty-six with a five-year-old. She enjoys reading and spending time with her son. She currently lives in Columbus, Ohio.
Trust is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-2002-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
