Palm Harbor, FL Doctor & Author Publishes Memoir

July 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWell-Integrated Immigrant, a new book by Parag Chandarana, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Parag Chandarana arrived in the United States at the age of 27 as a qualified physician with specialization in OB/GYN. Her husband-to-be was in Chicago. They were married within a week and she had a hospital internship within a month. Later, they raised a son and a daughter.
Chandarana had no difficulty adjusting to new medical requirements and procedures needed in the States. She attended many seminars and advanced her own education and learned more about other relevant branches of medicine. She also spent time learning various languages and accepting diverse cultural differences from other immigrants who arrived from other countries as well as legal local Americans. Chandarana's attitude and behavior shows a lot of flexibility as she got along and enjoys being with every person around her with open arms.
Well-Integrated Immigrant is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6518-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
