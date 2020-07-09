Bloomington, IL Author Publishes Workbook for Fifth Graders
July 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI AM Victorious, a new book by Linda M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I AM Victorious is the title of the workbook/portfolio for fifth grade students, including homeschoolers, from the Accountable Youth Series. It advocates experiencing a joyful life through the use of various proponents of happiness. They include learning to face problems, admitting mistakes, and making the best decisions. Also, portfolios might be discussed during quarterly school conferences.
A plan to have happiness becomes contagious after enough examples of truthfulness, politeness, respect, problem solving, and sportsmanship are witnessed.
About the Author
Linda M. Davis earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Harris Stowe College in St. Louis, Missouri, and a master of education degree from National-Louis University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as a chairperson for St. Louis Accelerated Schools and co-authored Creating a Literacy-Centered Classroom. In 2012 she published Conflict Mediation: Student Appreciation Techniques for Handling Conflict, a workbook/portfolio for students in grades 3 through 5.
I AM Victorious is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5806-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
