San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Parenting Book
July 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSo You Want a Baby?, a new book by Robyn L. Tate, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many people, when they think about having children, only think of the cute and cuddly baby, all the while forgetting the other phases of life. This results in being ill-prepared and can lead to a devastating outcome. The author shares her personal story, her beliefs on parenting, and provides insight and information on what to expect with each phase of a child's life from infancy to adulthood. For the childless, the insight provided is to inform you of what to expect and to give you things to consider before you have children. For those who already have children, whether biological, step children, or are guardians, the author's desire is to aid you in becoming better parents/guardians and to prepare you for the upcoming phases of your children's lives.
About the Author
Robyn L. Tate is a single parent of two. Having made mistakes and learning many hard lessons with her first child, she is now focusing on being a better mom and applying those learned lessons with her second child. Her ultimate goal is to reach as many people as possible in hopes of preventing more children from being born and raised in environments that produce broken and traumatized adults.
So You Want a Baby? is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0831-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us