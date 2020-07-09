Maryland Author Writes Epic Fantasy Novel
A Giant's Journey, a new book by Erik Kiessling, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Enrique has all of the typical college student problems. Grades, his part-time job, an obnoxious roommate, the fact that he's really a 400-year-old fae named Burgone who's destined to either save the world or die trying. Typical stuff. Add that to the fact that he's stumbled into a forbidden romance with a rival clan of fae and the top general of the kingdom either wants him by his side or six feet under. Plus there's a dragon and some unicorns (because there always have to be dragons and unicorns). All he has going for him is some advice from an elderly couple, a talking dinosaur, and a couple decades of action movies for guidance. Okay, maybe it's not so typical.
About the Author
Erik Kiessling is obsessed with paleontology, archaeology, mythology, and a bunch of other "ologies" worth mentioning (but space is limited). He lives in Maryland with his prize collection of books, travel souvenirs, video games, and '80s movies.
A Giant's Journey is a 436-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0965-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
