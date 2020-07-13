Fischer Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance to Define Identity-Centric Approach to Security
July 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsJuly 13, 2020 – Naples, FL – Fischer Identity, the leading provider of Identity Governance and Administration for Higher Education and other sectors, announced today that it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA). The IDSA is a non-profit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices and resources. IDSA and Fischer share a strong belief that Identity is at the center of security.
"Fischer Identity has long held that the core of any security portfolio must be Identity Management, and that Identity vendors have an obligation to facilitate and enable the broader cybersecurity needs of every organization they support. We are pleased to join other like-minded thought leaders in supporting the IDSA." – Andrew Sroka, President & CEO, Fischer Identity
The IDSA, a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners, acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. Fischer Identity brings to IDSA its vast knowledge of the IGA priorities and best practices.
Fischer's solution is platform agnostic, allowing client's the flexibility to deploy on-premise, in the commercial cloud (AWS, Azure, Google), or in the Fischer Identity-as-a-Service™️ fully managed cloud platform. As a modularly designed, full-suite IGA solution, clients are able to address their highest priority requirements in a phased approach-controlling success and budget.
"Our latest research shows that 79% of organizations have experienced an identity-related breach in the last two years, indicating that identity continues to be a significant threat vector. The IDSA is uniting identity and security expertise to help organizations reduce this risk through identity-focused security outcomes and we are excited to have Fischer Identity join the team."
– Julie Smith, Executive Director of IDSA
Fischer is pleased to join IDSA members in defining identity governance and cybersecurity through active participation in IDSA's community technical working groups to develop content that educates enterprises and the industry on identity-centric security strategies and approaches, alongside other well-known vendors in the Identity space.
Key members of the Fischer team will offer thought leadership based on their vast knowledge of Identity Governance and Administration, and extensive experience helping organizations mitigate information security risks and overcome the challenges to drive digital transformation.
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity is defining Identity and Governance Administration for Higher Education. Fischer's IGA solution is a mature, fully integrated and configurable solution providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On-Premise, IaaS, SaaS, Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer's managed services offerings provide clients with a sustainable solution infrastructure allowing the organization to leverage resources focusing on their strategic direction. Fischer integrates with Ellucian's Banner and Colleague solutions and is the only Identity Management solutions provider to be recognized as an Ethos Certified Partner. Fischer engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
About Identity Defined Security Alliance
The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices and resources.
Identity Defined SecurityTM (IDS), puts identity at the center of the security architecture to provide real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating Identity and Access Management (IAM) infrastructure with enterprise cybersecurity technologies. The IDSA believes that Identity Defined Security should be at the center of a security strategy and its mission is to help organizations succeed in becoming more secure through identity-centric security approaches.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
