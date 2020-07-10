Granite Bay, CA Author Publishes Book on Christianity
July 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSatanic Colonization and Spiritual Emancipation, a new book by Moses O. Oluwole, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a must-read for any Christian or follower of Christ who is seeking deeper intimacy and union with Jesus. Oluwole identifies and details the main obstacles to attaining this unity: the satanic forces that prowl the world. Drawing on both an expansive knowledge of Scripture and keen insights into modern culture, Oluwole explains how to identify and avoid the worldly trappings of Satan. He poignantly describes the great love that Christ has for His people and the tremendous peace that follows dedicating one's life to Him.
About the Author
Moses O. Oluwole, PhD, is a scientist, with specialization in industrial chemistry. For several decades, he has dedicated himself to international Christian education through Model Prayer Ministries International, which he and his wife Doyin co-founded in 2000 with Bishop Henry Ndozi-Okia while they resided in Namibia, Southern Africa. Model Prayer Ministries International has branches in India, Pakistan, the United States and various African countries. Moses has authored several Christian books to spread the glorious Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to people around the world. This book is just another of those attempts. It is his heart's desire and prayer that after reading this book, people will get to know the only true God, the Creator of heaven and earth, the One Who rules in the affairs of men. He and his beautiful and intelligent wife are blessed with four very successful children and four adorable grandchildren.
Satanic Colonization and Spiritual Emancipation is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0089-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
