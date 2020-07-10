Grand Junction, CO Author Publishes Self-Help Book
July 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPut The Wind In Your Sails!, a new book by Cathi Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Cathi Miller's book, readers will enjoy the light and humorous read while finding information for self-help. Using the analogy of sail boats having everything to get you through life, Cathi hopes her readers will gain the ability to see in life how everything is connected, and that smiles and laughter fulfill the dreams of our souls.
About the Author
Cathi Miller has been a nurse for over 14 years, of which a great part of has been working as a hospice nurse. Beside loving sailboats and the ocean, she also loves writing music. Her favorite past time is spending time with her family, her husband, her four children and her eight amazing grandchildren, and Cupcake, the Shi Tzu.
"You will sail through this breezy gem of a book; a metaphorical journey that will provide a chuckle and a lesson on boat anatomy. The author's zest for life is apparent and contagious! It will leave you feeling a bit wiser and lift your spirits as wind in a sail. I find snippets of her story popping into my head months later and it always brings a smile". C.A. Bosco RN, minor poet and potter.
Put The Wind In Your Sails! is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9414-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us