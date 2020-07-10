Bridgewater, MA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
July 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll the King's Horses, a new book by Maureen Doyle and Barbara van den Akker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An autobiography, All the King's Horses intersperses Biblical stories with events in Maureen's life. Early on tragedy and trauma led to a life that made Mary Magdelene look saintly; but neither Mary nor Maureen could resist the dramatic outpouring of God's love. For Maureen it happened under a tent, on the ground, on the tiny island of Bermuda.
Revealing of deep hidden scars that caused an emotional prison via daily life with her teenage grandchildren through their antics and her cooperation with the Holy Spirit that came the healing that set her free.
Hoping to show others they are never alone, All the King's Horses tells a true story in a way that shows that God is real. His abundant love is for all people.
About the Author
Maureen Doyle was born in Massachusetts. Widowed three times, she is a mother and grandmother, as well as a homemaker and businesswoman Maureen now lives in Easton, Massachusetts, with her daughter, son-in-law and their family. This is her first published book.
Co-author Barbara van den Akker is a widowed mother and grandmother, currently residing in the Boston area. Barbara has been teaching the Word of God for over 40 years and has written several books on how to walk with God.
All the King's Horses is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0477-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
