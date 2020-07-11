Petaluma, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpout the Dragon Becomes a Firefighter, a new book by David Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spout isn't your ordinary fire breathing dragon. His water ability sets him apart from other dragons. He learns being different from his peers isn't always easy, but being true to yourself is more important. When the forest is on fire, spout decides to help the firefighters. He realizes that being unique can lead to extraordinary dreams.
About the Author
David Adams works as a police officer in Sonoma County and has always wanted to write a children's book. He works closely with firefighters and knows how important they are to the community. He has a wife and two daughters who share his love of reading. David has always wanted to write a children's book and like Spout the Dragon, is overjoyed to see his dream become a reality.
Spout the Dragon Becomes a Firefighter is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0858-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us