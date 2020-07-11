Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Book of Korean Proverbs
July 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEasier to See Jeong (Love) Leaving than Arriving, a new book by Moo Jung Cho, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The beauty of a proverb rests in its simplicity. Anyone can use them as they see fit and refine them as they grow older with newer wisdom.
A collection of essays, Easier to See Jeong (Love) Leaving than Arriving, introduces 100 Korean proverbs and their meanings, placing an emphasis on how universal these messages are in both Eastern and Western cultures. Though gentle and often humorous, these proverbs, derived from the everyday experience and lives of Korean ancestors, offer the time-tested wisdom that crosses continents as well as generations. This book is a sequel to the first volume, The Tongue Can Break Bones, which also introduced 100 proverbs.
About the Author
C. Bonaventure, Korean name Moo Jung Cho, is the last child of a 10-person family, born and raised in Korea for the first quarter of his life. After successive post-baccalaureate degrees in Canada and the United States, he spent 40 years working as a pharmaceutical chemist both in an industry and academia. After retiring in 2013, he began working on two series of essays that have led to The Tongue Can Break Bones and Easier to See Jeong (Love) Leaving Than Arriving, in an effort to promote Korean culture and disseminate the wisdom therein. These essays should offer a counter-balance to the "fast and furious" pace of modern living. He is working on the third volume in the same vein.
C. Bonaventure, or Moo Jung Cho, has resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife June, since May, 2018. He is a faculty member of University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Easier to See Jeong (Love) Leaving than Arriving is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4113-6. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
