Michigan Author Writes Autobiography
July 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Brighter Side of Life, a new book by George Liddle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
George H. Liddle has been writing down stories from his life for years. In recent times, he became motivated by his grandchildren and his future descendants who may find his life stories to be interesting. Hoping to share some knowledge of his family to his future relatives, Liddle's stories are sure to share knowledge with others on topics such as marriage and growing up.
About the Author
George H. Liddle graduated from the University of Michigan and was in the Air Force. He was also a teacher at Redford Union High School. Liddle also received his Master's Degree after becoming a teacher.
The Brighter Side of Life is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0994-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
