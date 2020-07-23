Garage Door Boston Launches Independence Day Sales On Garage Door Repair In Boston
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsGarage Door Boston is a renowned garage door repair Boston service provider that is presently offering generous discounts on its wide range of professional services as part of its Independence Day celebrations. The company offers affordable garage door repair New Boston MI services and quality components so that the residents of Boston do not have to install, maintain, or repair their garage doors. In addition to serving homeowners, Garage Door Boston also extends its professional services to corporate clients. The company's Independence Day discounts coupled with affordable prices aim to bring in new customers and indulge existing clients.
Though Garage Door Boston is popular for its impeccable repair services, the company also installs, converts, and maintains residential as well as commercial garage doors at reasonable rates. While automatic garage doors are undoubtedly convenient, they require regular maintenance to avoid sudden failures and premature expiry. Even well-maintained automatic garage doors need occasional repairs and Garage Door Boston offers cost-effective solutions to such headaches.
The company also replaces faulty or defunct parts with original components.
When it comes to installation and repair of garage doors, homeowners should always entrust the job to a reputable and professional contractor such as Garage Door Boston. Garage Door Boston employs highly skilled technicians who are professionally trained to handle advanced equipment. The garage door repair Boston area company has years of experience in working with an extensive variety of garage door models such as Liftmaster, Chamberlain, Genie, and Craftsman. Customers unsure about which model of garage door would meet their requirements best can avail the help of the company's experts by calling the 24/7 helpline number on the website.
Stephanie James, a senior board member of Garage Door Boston, claimed "Whether clients require a full garage door replacement, new installation, garage doors conversions, extensive repairs, or basic maintenance, they can trust us to provide efficient service and exceptional results every time. Our technicians are trained, licensed, and fully insured to ensure quality service and the safety of our customers. We are currently offering limited period discounts on garage door repair Boston Ma on the occasion of Independence Day."
Contact Information
Stephanie James
Garage Door Boston
(617) 553-9628
