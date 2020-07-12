Colchester, VT Author Publishes Memoir!
July 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Medley of Yesteryears, a new book by Glendon Jack McMahon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Medley of Yesteryears chronicles the first two decades in the life of now ninety-one year old Glendon McMahon. All the tales within are true, though to protect the dignity and innocence of childhood, some details have been sanitized.
About the Author
Glendon McMahon was born in the hills of East Fairfield, Vermont as the middle child of a family of nine on a very cold December day during the Great Depression. He was able to pass all nine grades of his formal education and because of many wonderful people has achieved many titles and positions. This book tells more about the rest of his life.
A Medley of Yesteryears is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0253-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
