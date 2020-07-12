Chicago, IL Author Publishes Non-Fiction Book!
July 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMen's Guide to Planette Earth, Or Somethings You Might Know About Women Sometimes, a new book by Jim O'Connor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are many fascinating mysteries in this world, but to men, perhaps, the most mysterious of all is women. In this book, author Jim O'Connor attempts to uncover the mysterious nature of women. He ponders questions such as, "Are women ever satisfied for long," and, "Do women understand other women?" Though women are constantly changing, and men may never understand their mysterious ways, Men's Guide to Planette Earth Or Some Things You Might Know About Women Sometimes attempts to unravel the female mystique and men's place on Earth.
About the Author
Jim O'Connor resides in Chicago, Illinois.
Men's Guide to Planette Earth Or Some Things You Might Know About Women Sometimes is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0156-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
