Jacksonville, TX Author Publishes Novel
July 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMonday's Edition, a new book by Paul Lawrence, has been released by Austin Macauley.
Paul Lawrence weaves a fascinating tale of gambling, romance, adventure, history, football, and betting basics in Monday's Edition—a football gambler's odyssey through a season of trips to Las Vegas and Reno to try to beat the system. Taking on this normally impossible task is Martin Adams, a 55-year-old computer technician and confirmed bachelor with an unbelievable secret weapon… Armed with technological know-how and top-secret advantage, Martin's life is about to change in a big way—and not just financially.
Follow this modern-day Robin Hood's incredible trials and treks to the gambling capital of the world in Monday's Edition. It's a sure bet!
"A terrifically entertaining page-turner." — Small Press Bookwatch
About the Author
Paul Lawrence has been to Las Vegas more than thirty times. He has played all the casino games, bet in many sports books, and has come home a winner three times. Monday's Edition is his first novel.
Monday's Edition is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $10.46. The ISBN is 9781643789408. It is also available as a hardcover and eBook. It was published by Austin Macauley. It is available to buy from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and https://www.austinmacauley.com/us/book/mondays-edition. For more information, please go to http://www.mondays-edition.com.
