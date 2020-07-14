Hollywood, SC Author Writes Collection of Short Stories
July 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCookie Love, a new book by Chico, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection of short stories, set in different time periods and genres, all feature the elegant and gorgeous Cookie Love. No matter where, no matter what, you will fall under her spell – and you won't want to escape!
In the mythical Kingdom of Fantasia, Cookie Love is under a dangerous curse that can only be broken with true love's kiss. In South Carolina in the 1990s, she is a young woman preparing to compete in a music competition. In the future, she is an ancient goddess, frozen until she is needed to save her people. In space, she is a warrior, rescuing a kidnapped princess and fighting the Dark Lord Vega. In each story, Cookie Love realizes her destiny as the Goddess of Love, saving and inspiring people, and always destined to be with her handsome hero, Mark Eric.
Filled with action, magic, adventure, and passion, these stories feature powerful women saving the day and being rewarded true love.
About the Author
Chico was born in Hollywood, South Carolina, and graduated from Baptist Hill High School. He was on the football and track team. He enjoys watching wrestling, playing video games and basketball, and writes comic books and poetry.
Cookie Love is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6599-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
