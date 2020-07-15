David A. Moscow of The Moscow Firm Named to Super Lawyers Annual List of Top Attorneys

× Email Moscow Firm

(WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 15, 2020) – Local criminal defense and personal injury attorney David A. Moscow from The Moscow Firm (29 S. Darlington St.) is among the top Pennsylvania and Delaware attorneys listed in the 2020 issue of Super Lawyers Magazine.Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented, multi-phase selection process includes peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluation before just 5% of candidates are named Super Lawyers and 2.5% are selected as Rising Stars each year.Moscow was selected as a 2020 Pennsylvania Rising Star in the Criminal Defense area of practice."I am honored to be selected by this prestigious publication. The fact that I was nominated by my peers makes this more special. This is an exciting milestone in the history of my firm as we zealously fight for the rights of clients in Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Moscow.Of Counsel with the prestigious Alva & Shuttleworth law firm in Philadelphia, The Moscow Firm concentrates on criminal defense and personal injury, with an emphasis in Chester County and surrounding counties such as Montgomery, Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Berks and Lancaster.The Moscow Firm features a team of highly skilled and experienced staff in West Chester that aggressively find the weaknesses in the prosecutor's case. The practice prides itself on taking the tough, complicated cases and providing prepared, aggressive attorneys to advocate on their client's behalf.To set up a consultation regarding a criminal or personal injury matter, please call 484-402-7017 or fill out the online form at MoscowFirm.com.