Lexington, KY Author Publishes Book on Insurance
July 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInsurance Genius: The Commercial Insurance Detective, a new book by Jeffery R. McIntosh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Author: "Dear Student, Before you spend the Money and Invest the time in this Textbook, you should consider who wrote this book and why. Consider the source. This Textbook is a practical "how to guide". I don't Study Insurance, I perform Insurance. I actually have sold, and do sell, insurance policies (and a lot of them). My job is not selling books or seminars. I'm not a Professional Educator. I write insurance for a living. I'm not a CPCU, CIC, nor do I hold any other designations. I do have over 30 years' experience and have written more than 17 million in revenue during that time.
For the last ten years, I have averaged just over $1,000,000 in annual revenues and over 100 million in insurance premiums. I'm not an Author. Writing a book is where I'm out of my league. This is my first and hopefully last book (revisions aside). I don't want to be an Author. This book is not all you need to know, but it's the basis of the education you will need for a long and fruitful career in Insurance. This Textbook teaches the mindset: the thinking needed to be a true Insurance Professional. You must always read forms fully and ask questions.
This book is not cheap. It's not entertainment, but rather it is a guide to a career, an annual salary, lifelong employment. This is not short cuts, fancy new tricks, or a get rich quick guide. The Textbook is over 134,000 words. You're not going to learn it in a week, or a month, but it won't take you 5 years like it did me. This book requires an investment of time, the long road to prosperity.
Sincerely, Jeff McIntosh"
Insurance Genius: The Commercial Insurance Detective is a 296-page hardcover with a retail price of $225.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0803-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
