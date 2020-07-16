Massillon, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
July 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCucumber, a new book by Rebecca Zickefoose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cucumber the baby turtle has just hatched and is on a mission to find his momma. Will he ever find her?
About the Author
Rebecca Zickefoose caught the writing bug when she was just eight years old with Cucumber, which she wrote as part of a creative writing class in elementary school. The short tale resurfaced when her sister found the original manuscript packed away in a box at their parents' house. After some convincing on her sister's part, Zickefoose decided to illustrate and publish Cucumber as a gift to her niece and nephews as something they could read with their children. Zickefoose was inspired by the giant tortoises at the local zoo for the story of Cucumber. An animal lover, Zickfoose has rescued and loved many animals over the years, and believes that no amount of money could buy the happiness they provide.
Cucumber is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0167-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
