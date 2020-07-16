On the Passing of Stephen Susman

– The entire firm of MoloLamken LLP expresses our heartfelt condolences to the Susman family and the Susman Godfrey law firm on the passing of Steve Susman, one of the giants of the legal world.Steve was the ultimate advocate - smart, creative, tenacious. He was also a pioneer in the business of law, creating one of the first elite litigation boutiques.When we formed our firm, we saw Steve's vision, and the Susman Godfrey firm, as models for what great litigation firms can achieve. Steve was a wonderful friend and mentor as we grew. He was a fun and clever collaborator in cases. And he was a terrific role model for how to lead and get the most from a talented, collegial, and competitive team.Steve's dedication to our profession was unsurpassed. Civil justice and trial by jury had no greater champion.We all are much better for having known him and far less for his loss. He will be missed.Steven MoloJeffrey LamkenFounding Partners, MoloLamken LLP