California Author Publishes Personal Finance Book
July 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCredit Repair and Beyond: A Guide to Repairing Personal Credit and Financial Wellness, a new book by Mary Caldwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Credit Repair and Beyond: A Guide to Repairing Personal Credit and Financial Wellness is a comprehensive manual for people dealing with questionable credit with the intent to fix their situations. Complete with tips on how to deal with collection agencies and how to obtain credit cards, this book educates readers in an easy-to-understand manner readers will enjoy and be able use. Author Caldwell claims, "This information guide will help show you how to repair negative credit, reestablish credit, the art of debt negotiation, and maintaining good credit."
About the Author
Mary Caldwell resides in Southern California, working as a registered nurse. Driven by her natural desire to help others, she was inspired to write this book by her patients in need who had health insurance and financial issues. In her free time, she enjoys photography, gardening, home vintner, music, and various outdoor activities.
Credit Repair and Beyond: A Guide to Repairing Personal Credit and Financial Wellness is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4349-1195-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us