Elgin, SC Author Publishes Supernatural Suspense Novel
July 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWitch, a new book by Wesley Ryan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On an October afternoon, as a boy digs in his backyard, a discovery is made that will change the lives of many. A single bottle has the power to bring forces beyond imagination into being, and all of it is a dig away. In Witch, Wesley Ryan presents an astonishing tale of tragedy and revenge as the story follows supernatural beings and events, leaving the reader wondering what could possibly be next.
About the Author
Wesley Ryan is a retired USAF veteran who enjoyed an exciting and challenging career as a civil engineer officer. Ryan loves to travel and has visited thirty-nine countries and thirty-three of the fifty U.S. states.
Witch is a 360-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0147-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
