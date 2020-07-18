Pittsburgh, PA Doctor & Author Publishes Book on Spectroscopy
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRecent Applications of the Mössbauer Effect, a new book by Dr. Monica Sorescu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Monica Sorescu has over 30 years of experience in the field of Mössbauer spectroscopy applications which she obtained in Romania, Germany, and the United States. In her laboratory at Duquesne University, she conducted leading research on various classes of materials, such as amorphous metals, mixed oxide nanoparticles, graphene, and spring magnets. Recent Applications of the Mössbauer Effect brings recent applications of the Mössbauer effect to the attention of the general public.
About the Author
In addition to her years of research, Dr. Monica Sorescu has worked with 30 students, three postdoctoral researchers, and published over 150 journal articles. She is also a Master of Sports in chess.
Recent Applications of the Mössbauer Effect is a 124-page hardcover with a retail price of $42.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0497-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us