San Fernando Valley, CA Author Publishes Therapeutic Musings
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTherapeutic Musings, a new book by Ginger Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Therapeutic Musings is the uplifting therapy used by author Ginger Taylor to revive from a traumatic event. This book provides a raw look at the event that changed the author's life and pays homage to the many people that were inspirational during the healing process.
About the Author
Ginger Taylor is a mom, widow, and a survivor of a truly traumatic event that changed the lives of every single member of her family. Writing Therapeutic Musings is her therapeutic journey on the road to healing. She was dealt with a life-altering event and wanted to use her "voice" to uplift others.
Therapeutic Musings is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0182-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
